PARIS Dec 13 France's telecom regulator said on Tuesday that it had completed an audit of Iliad 's new mobile network, removing the last obstacle before the broadband specialist can launch its long-awaited new mobile service.

The regulator ARCEP has certified that Iliad, which markets its offers under the brand name Free, has covered 27 percent of France's population, which is the condition of it being able to access a national roaming agreement signed with larger competitor France Telecom.

That agreement is what will allow Free to serve customers in zones of France where it has not yet put up its own radio antennas.

The move may mean that Free moves ahead with its launch in the coming days to take advantage of the crucial holiday sales season.

Earlier Free had only said that it would launch sometime in early 2012, but in recent weeks speculation has mounted among media and investors that the launch would come sooner.

On Tuesday afternoon, Free's CEO Xavier Niel fuelled the rumour mill when he issued his first ever tweet: "The Rocket is on the launch pad."

The company did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

