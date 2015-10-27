BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show Arch terminated debt swap rather than bondholders rejected the debt swap)
Oct 27 Arch Coal Inc moved closer to bankruptcy on Tuesday after it gave up on a debt swap proposal that had been aimed at boosting the coal miner's liquidity.
The company, which like all other coal miners has been struggling with a slump in coal prices, said it is currently working with creditors to restructure its balance sheet.
Arch's debt restructuring plan includes swapping existing debt for longer-term securities with the aim of reducing total debt and annual interest expenses by around 20 percent. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Amrutha Gayathri; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.