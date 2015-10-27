(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show Arch terminated debt swap rather than bondholders rejected the debt swap)

Oct 27 Arch Coal Inc moved closer to bankruptcy on Tuesday after it gave up on a debt swap proposal that had been aimed at boosting the coal miner's liquidity.

The company, which like all other coal miners has been struggling with a slump in coal prices, said it is currently working with creditors to restructure its balance sheet.

Arch's debt restructuring plan includes swapping existing debt for longer-term securities with the aim of reducing total debt and annual interest expenses by around 20 percent. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Amrutha Gayathri; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)