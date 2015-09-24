Sept 24 Arch Coal Inc said the deadline
for its debt exchange plan had been extended again, to Oct. 26,
as a court hearing on a legal battle between its creditors is
scheduled for Friday.
A creditor sued a group of lenders last week, alleging that
they are trying to use the struggling U.S. miner's credit
agreement to block its out-of-court restructuring efforts and
push it into bankruptcy.
GSO Special Situations Master Fund LP, which holds some of
Arch Coal's unsecured notes, has sought a temporary restraining
order against the lenders in the case filed in the New York
State Supreme Court.
Arch Coal's shares rose more than 8 percent to $3 in
premarket trading on Thursday.
Stricter regulation and falling demand in the coal market
have already pushed smaller miners such as Alpha Natural
Resources and Patriot Coal into Chapter 11
bankruptcy.
Coal futures fell below $50 per ton on Thursday
for the first time since 2003, after Goldman Sachs warned that
coal would never gain enough traction to lift it out of the
slump.
Arch's debt restructuring plan includes swapping existing
debt for longer-term securities to reduce total debt and annual
interest expenses by around 20 percent.
