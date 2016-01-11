* Arch Coal seeks to cut $4.5 billion in debt
* Has support of over 50 percent of senior lenders
* Rival Peabody shares slump to all-time low
(Adds CFO and analyst comments, industry background, stock
price of competitor)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Jan 11 Arch Coal, the
second-largest U.S. coal miner, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection on Monday with a plan to cut $4.5 billion in debt
from its balance sheet in the midst of a prolonged downturn in
the coal industry.
Arch Coal, saddled with debt since its 2011 acquisition of
International Coal Group, has been suffering from a sharp drop
in coal prices, stricter pollution controls, falling demand from
China and increasing competition from natural gas.
"Over the past several years, a confluence of economic
challenges and regulatory hurdles has hobbled the coal
industry," Chief Financial Officer John Drexler said in a filing
with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis on Monday.
Shares of leading U.S. coal producer Peabody Energy Corp
hit a record low on Monday and were still down 18.7
percent in afternoon, after Arch warned that 2016 pricing is
expected to be weaker than initially feared.
"Initially, Peabody is in a better position to weather the
storm, but we don't know how bad it's going to get," said Steve
Piper, associate director of energy fundamentals at SNL Energy.
To restore its balance sheet, Missouri-based Arch said it
has a debt-for-equity agreement that will give control of most
of the company to senior lenders, which as of September included
Eaton Vance Management Inc, Tennenbaum Capital Partners and
Highland Capital Management.
It will also receive $275 million in debtor-in-possession
financing and has more than $600 million in cash and short-term
investments, enough to run its operations smoothly throughout
the restructuring process, it said.
Arch Coal, with about 4,600 employees, expects mining
operations and customer shipments to continue uninterrupted.
Unlike other bankrupt miners including Walter Energy
and Patriot Coal, the union-free miner said it has no labor
issues that need resolving in Chapter 11.
Producers accounting for more than 25 percent of U.S. coal
are currently in bankruptcy, based on 2013 government figures of
major U.S. coal companies' production.
Loss-making Arch, which supplies both domestic and
international clients, derives 84 percent of its coal from the
high-performing Powder River Basin in Wyoming, but overall
business has been hit by weakness in Central Appalachia.
"The Central Appalachia mines may require a fairly drastic
spin-off in the bankruptcy process, and the Illinois Basin will
also be closely watched," Piper said.
The company may still need to broaden the support among its
creditors before seeking court approval for its bankruptcy plan.
Before filing for bankruptcy, Arch cut production, wages and
prices and its dividend to fight falling demand for coal, which
was surpassed by natural gas as the largest source of
electricity in the United States for the first time last year.
Arch Coal was widely expected to go bankrupt after ending a
previously proposed debt swap with lenders in October and
delaying a $90 million interest payment due in December.
Arch Coal's notes have been trading at a deep discount, with
unsecured notes trading in the secondary market at less than 1
cent on the dollar on Friday, court papers showed. Normally a
company's shares are canceled after a bankruptcy filing.
(Additional reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Paul Simao and Matthew Lewis)