UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Oct 28 Arch Coal Inc reported a 6.2 percent drop in quarterly revenue as coal sales dropped by about 2 million tons.
Revenue fell to $742.2 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $791.3 million a year earlier.
However, the company's net loss narrowed to $97.2 million, or 46 cents per share, from $128.4 million, or 61 cents per share.
In the year-earlier quarter, the company took a charge of about $200 million. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute