Oct 28 Arch Coal Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher average sales price, sending the company's shares up as much as 7.3 percent before the bell.

The company said average sales price rose to $19.97 per ton in the third quarter, from $18.93 a year earlier.

Arch Coal said it sold about 35.1 million tons of coal in the quarter, down about 2 million tons from a year earlier.

The company also cut its 2014 capex forecast to $160 million-$170 million from $170 million-$180 million.

"Arch continues to successfully execute its plan to control costs and expenses, reduce capital outlays and preserve liquidity," Chief Financial Officer John Drexler said in a statement.

Revenue fell 6.2 percent to $742.2 million but topped the average analyst estimate of $719.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Arch Coal said it expected its western thermal operations, particularly in the Powder River Basin, to benefit from further improvement in rail service in the fourth quarter and in 2015.

The company's net loss narrowed to $97.2 million, or 46 cents per share, from $128.4 million, or 61 cents per share.

In the year-earlier quarter, the company took a charge of about $200 million.

Excluding items, Arch Coal's adjusted loss was 45 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 41 cents.

Up to Monday's close, Arch Coal's stock had fallen more than 55 percent during the past 12 months, compared to a 28 percent drop in the broader Dow Jones U.S. Coal index.

