April 21 U.S. miner Arch Coal Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company kept a tight leash on costs amid falling prices.

The company's net loss narrowed to $113.2 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $124.1 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $677 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)