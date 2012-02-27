* Steve Leer to retire as CEO in April

Feb 27 Arch Coal Inc said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steven Leer will retire as CEO effective April 26 and will be succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer John Eaves.

Leer, who has headed the coal company since it was formed 15 years ago, will remain chairman of the board, it said.

Leer said he and Eaves had planned for this transition since Eaves was elected to the board in 2006.

Eaves has spearheaded Arch's recent growth initiatives and led the company's efforts to expand sales into international markets, Leer said.

Leer was elected CEO of Arch Mineral Corp, an Arch Coal predecessor, in 1992 and became CEO of Arch Coal when it was formed in July 1997.

Under his leadership, Arch has grown from a regional coal company with annual sales of about 20 million tons to the world's fourth-largest coal producer with volumes exceeding 155 million tons in 2011.

Eaves was named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Arch Coal in 2002. He has served as president and chief operating officer since 2006.