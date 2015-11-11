By Ari Rabinovitch
GOLAN HEIGHTS Nov 11 Driving past it, one of
the most mysterious structures in the Middle East is easy to
miss. The prehistoric stone monument went unnoticed for
centuries in a bare expanse of field on the Golan Heights.
After Israel captured the territory from Syria in a 1967
war, archaeologists studying an aerial survey spotted a pattern
of stone circles not visible from the ground. Subsequent
excavations revealed it was one of the oldest and largest
structures in the region.
Known as Rujm el-Hiri in Arabic, meaning the "stone heap of
the wild cat", the complex has five concentric circles, the
largest more than 500 feet (152 m) wide, and a massive burial
chamber in the middle. Its Hebrew name Gilgal Refaim, or "wheel
of giants", refers to an ancient race of giants mentioned in the
Bible.
It is up to 5,000 years old, according to most estimates,
making it a contemporary of England's Stonehenge. Unlike the
more famous monument built with about 100 huge stones topped by
lintels, the Golan structure is made of piles of thousands of
smaller basalt rocks that together weigh over 40,000 tons.
"It's an enigmatic site. We have bits of information, but
not the whole picture," said Uri Berger, an expert on megalithic
tombs with the Israel Antiquities Authority.
"Scientists come and are amazed by the site and think up
their own theories."
No one knows who built it, he said. Some think it might have
been a nomadic civilisation that settled the area, but it would
have required a tremendous support network that itinerants might
not have had.
There could be an astrological significance. On the shortest
and longest days of the year - the June and December solstices -
the sunrise lines up with openings in the rocks, he said.
Standing on the ground inside the complex, it looks like a
labyrinth of crumbling stone walls overgrown with weeds. From on
top of the five-meter-high burial mound, it is possible to make
out a circular pattern. Only from the air does the impressive
shape of a massive bull's-eye clearly emerge.
Shards of pottery and flint tools were found in various
excavations to help date the site, Berger said. Scholars
generally agree that construction started as early as 3,500 BC
and other parts may have been added to over the next two
thousand years.
The complex is in an area now used for training by Israel's
military, but visitors can explore the walls and crawl into the
20-foot-long burial chamber on weekends and holidays.
