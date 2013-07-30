July 30 Arch Coal Inc reported a wider
adjusted net loss on Tuesday on a drop in metallurgical coal
prices, though the coal miner said the outlook for the U.S.
thermal coal market was improving.
Arch reported an adjusted net loss of $60.5 million, or 29
cents a share, compared with a loss of $22.1 million, or 10
cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Including one-items like impairment charges, Arch's net loss
was 34 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $2.05 a share
in the second quarter of 2012, when it idled five coal mines and
recorded a $526 million charge.
Revenue from continuing operations fell 21 percent to $766.3
million on a weaker market for metallurgical coal.