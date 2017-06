July 27 Arch Coal Inc posted a steep second-quarter loss on Friday, hurt by charges to close some coal mines, and trimmed it forecast for sales of steel-making metallurgical coal.

The second-quarter loss was $435.5 million, or $2.05 per share, compared with a profit of $6.3 million, or 4 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding restructuring charges to close mines and other one-time items, the loss per share was 10 cents, the company said.