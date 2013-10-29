UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp plans steel 500 mln euro cost cuts over 3 years
* Company plans partial closures in heavy plate business unit
Oct 29 Arch Coal Inc reported a quarterly net loss due to weak prices of coal used to make steel.
The company posted a net loss of $128.4 million, or 61 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Arch Coal reported a profit of $45.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 19 percent to $791.3 million.
