April 22 U.S. coal miner Arch Coal Inc's net loss grew 77 percent in the first quarter due to weak demand and prices for steel-making metallurgical coal and disruptions in rail service.

The net loss rose to $124.1 million, or 59 cents per share, in the quarter ended Mar. 31, from $70 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenues was nearly flat at $736 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)