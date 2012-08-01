July 31 Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill Inc and other firms must answer a lawsuit by sugar farmers and trade groups over alleged false claims made in advertizing for corn syrup, a judge in California ruled on Tuesday.

Sugar producers and trade associations sued for false advertizing in Los Angeles in April 2011, saying that claims that "your body can't tell the difference" between corn syrup and common table sugar were wrong.

A written ruling by U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall said the plaintiffs "allege with particularity facts for a false advertizing claim" against ADM, Cargill, Tate & Lyle and Corn Products, which changed its name to Ingredion in May.

The Corn Refiners Association, which includes the companies as members, said on its website the decision was "solely about who is included in the lawsuit and has no bearing on the merits of the case which are about ensuring that consumers get the facts regarding high fructose corn syrup".

A spokeswoman for ADM declined to comment on the ruling, while representatives of the other companies were not immediately available.

Adam Fox, a lawyer for the Western Sugar Cooperative, described the ruling to allow the lawsuit to proceed as "an important win for all American consumers and my clients".

The case is Western Sugar Cooperative v Archer-Daniels-Midland Company et al in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California No. 11-03473.