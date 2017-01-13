SINGAPORE Jan 13 The chief executive at U.S. agricultural commodities firm ADM's trading arm in Asia, Frederik Groth, has left the company, two traders and a company source said on Friday.

The company said it does not comment on personnel matters. It was not clear as to why he had left the company.