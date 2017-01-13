UPDATE 2-Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
SINGAPORE Jan 13 The chief executive at U.S. agricultural commodities firm ADM's trading arm in Asia, Frederik Groth, has left the company, two traders and a company source said on Friday.
The company said it does not comment on personnel matters. It was not clear as to why he had left the company. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Dominique Patton in BEIJING; Editing by Richard Pullin)
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
NEW YORK, May 30 Puerto Rico's government on Tuesday said it will make a $13.9 million payment on June 1 to bondholders of the Employees Retirement System (ERS), the island's largest pension.