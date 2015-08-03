BRIEF-Spirit Airlines reaches deal with pilot union to extend temporary restraining order
* Reached agreement with air line pilots association, international to extend indefinitely temporary restraining order
SAO PAULO Aug 3 Archer Daniels Midland Co expects profit margin in Brazil's soy production to fall to 122.20 reais ($35.42) per hectare in the upcoming 2015/16 season from 539.03 reais in 2014/15, the company's South America President Valmor Schaffer said at an event in Sao Paulo on Monday.
($1 = 3.45 reais) (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* On conf call- Q1 average transaction value increased driven by a continued increase in average unit retail