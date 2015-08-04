By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 4 Archer Daniels Midland Co's
plans to acquire a privately held sweetener manufacturer
in central China have fallen through, the U.S. agribusiness
company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
The deal for Meiweiyuan Biotechnology Co failed due to a
disagreement on closing conditions, an ADM spokesman said,
without providing more details.
In May, the Chicago-based company said it had struck a deal
to buy Meiweiyuan Biotechnology, in the central Chinese province
of Hubei, to "better meet demand for starches and sweeteners
from customers in central and western China." Financial details
were not provided.
Expansion in high-growth regions like China is a key part of
ADM's strategy to improve returns and reduce the volatility of
earnings affected by swings in crop markets.
Last year, ADM began production at a new sweetener facility
in Tianjin, China, providing access to customers in the northern
part of the country and to Asian export markets.
CEO Juan Luciano said on a conference call to discuss
second-quarter earnings on Tuesday that the deal for Meiweiyuan
Biotechnology had fallen through.
Adjusted earnings in the quarter declined to 60 cents per
share from 79 cents a year ago, missing analysts' estimates.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)