CHICAGO May 22 The world's largest corn
processor, Archer Daniels Midland Co, is shifting focus
from its long-standing cash generator ethanol into developing
new food ingredients as the biofuel boom that underpinned its
financial success has cooled.
The shift could be one of the most transformative moves ever
made by 113-year-old ADM, triggered by signs of strain in its
legacy products. Demand for the gasoline additive ethanol is
forecast to remain flat over the next decade while its other
mainstay, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), is beset by health
concerns.
"Coming up with new products is really what keeps us up at
night," said Chris Cuddy, president of corn processing.
Critics associate HFCS with obesity, and companies including
Panera Bread Co and Kraft Foods Group Inc are
cutting it from their goods.
ADM's corn business profit dropped 39 percent in the first
quarter due to poor ethanol margins. Demand is flattening as
government targets for ethanol use in gasoline have been reached
and increasingly efficient vehicles consume less fuel. (Graphic:
link.reuters.com/myr64w)
But its ingredients business, currently just a tiny revenue
generator for the $31.6 billion company, posted a 17 percent
profit jump in the same period.
It invested $3 billion in that business last summer with the
purchase of natural flavorings company Wild Flavors, ADM's
largest-ever acquisition.
Analysts say it is too early to tell if the strategy will be
successful.
"They did deliver a higher return on invested capital in
their business last year. Now, it's hard to tell if that's just
low corn prices for the ethanol side or whether it's a
combination of lower input cost plus better strategy, so it
remains to be seen if those returns are sustainable," said JP
Morgan analyst Ann Duignan.
FLEXIBILITY EQUALS PROFITABILITY
ADM has three domestic corn wet mills with the flexibility
to make more of what is in demand and profitable and less of
what is not.
It grinds about 3 million bushels of corn a day worldwide
and produces about 11 percent of U.S. ethanol, so even a tiny
change can resonate in the commodity supply chain.
The mills break corn into the oil-rich germ, high-protein
gluten, fiber and the versatile starch which can be processed
further with enzymes, yeast or bacteria.
At ADM's Decatur, Illinois, plant, the world's largest,
computer operators in a tiny, air conditioned control room
tucked among towering grain tanks, can tweak output in a couple
of key strokes.
"Every day we have to figure out new homes for that starch
capacity," Cuddy said, holding up for scrutiny one of nine jars,
each filled with a different corn byproduct.
He said ethanol and corn syrup currently account for over
half of the starch but declined to elaborate.
Competitors like Cargill Inc and Bunge Ltd
are also aiming for higher-margin businesses in corn and other
crops. Cargill last August opened an expanded food and beverage
ingredient research and development facility in Minnesota.
THE HUNT FOR RARE SUGAR
Today, half of ADM's research dollars go into finding ways
to make food and drinks taste better. Some of its initial forays
- such as Fibersol, an odorless, tasteless soluble fiber that
helps dieters feel fuller - are slowly gaining traction among
the food industry.
But it is still seeking the next killer application to
transform the market, as ethanol or HFCS did. It hopes to find
"Rare Sugar," the proposed name for "the holy grail of
sweeteners" with all the taste and baking ability of sugar but
without the calories.
ADM said is has increased research in low-calorie sweeteners
since 2010 when it hired a sweetener development expert to lead
the effort but would not provide details.
More niche products would help ADM deliver more consistent
returns by reducing exposure to oil markets through reliance on
a gasoline-blending component.
In 2008, ADM posted a record quarterly profit after oil
roared to an all-time high but turned in its worst performance
in five years two quarters later after oil plummeted.
Whether the strategy is working is unclear. Analysts say the
corn unit's 46-percent profit surge last year was at least
partly due to plentiful cheap grain.
Either way, Cuddy is confident.
"Our customers rely on us so we can't pull in and out of
markets to huge degrees. But with the amount of flex we have,
given our size, it doesn't take much to influence our bottom
line."
