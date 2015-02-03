By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co on Tuesday said ethanol producers will have
to cut output amid high stocks and stagnating demand, as the
industry's woes deepen with the oil rout and squeezed margins.
Inventories have swelled to two-year highs as demand
struggles to keep pace with high output. U.S. ethanol makers
ramped up production as ethanol futures rose through early
December, bucking pressure from falling global oil prices and as
corn input costs declined.
But front-month ethanol futures have tumbled nearly
40 percent from those December highs to about $1.45 a gallon.
Those conditions will spur "some rationalization of
capacity," Juan Luciano, ADM's president and chief executive
officer, said on a call with investors to discuss last quarter's
earnings.
ADM was still booking ethanol profits, but pressured margins
are leaving higher-cost producers with "some problems," Luciano
said.
A significant chunk of biofuels manufacturers are facing
margins at or below costs, according to industry estimates.
"Production will be falling in the coming months, because
about 20-30 percent of the industry is at break-even or losing
money," said Farha Aslam, an analyst with Stephens Inc in New
York, noting she expects domestic demand to remain around 13.5
billion to 14 billion gallons.
Until the industry works through those stocks, margins will
remain "challenged," said Luciano.
U.S. supplies have risen to the highest since December 2012,
U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed last week.
ADM forecast total U.S. exports in 2015 to remain stable
from the prior year at about 800 million gallons, a dampening of
the company's outlook last quarter of exports to increase as
much as 25 percent.
That arrives against a backdrop of uncertainty over biofuels
policy, as the industry awaits finalized mandates from the U.S.
government on how much biofuel needs to be blended into
gasoline.
U.S. producers generated record volumes of ethanol last
year, exceeding targets mandated by the U.S. government, but
have swiftly approached the so-called "blend wall," the maximum
amount of biofuel that can be blended into gasoline.
ADM's bleaker outlook arrives after crude oil prices
have slumped more than 40 percent over the last year.
"With oil so cheap, why would you blend more than you have
to?" said Steve Nicholson, a grains and oilseed analyst with
Rabobank AgriFinance in St. Louis, Missouri.
The situation is similar to one two years ago, when squeezed
margins prompted a wave of shutdowns.
"Smaller, less efficient plants shut down from six to nine
months," Nicholson said. "There's no reason that won't happen
again."
