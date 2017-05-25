BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Archer Daniels Midland Co's grain export terminal in Ama, Louisiana, was shut down on Thursday after a barge-mounted crane struck a conveyor belt system, causing damage but no reported injuries, the company told Reuters.
ADM is shifting export operations to its three other Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals, said spokeswoman Jackie Anderson. Damage to the facility, which handles mostly corn and soybeans, is still being assessed, she said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.