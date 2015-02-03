CHICAGO Feb 3 Plans by commodities trading
rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co and Glencore PLC
to jointly develop an export terminal in northern
Brazil promise to shift grain flows both within South America's
largest producer and to Asian importers.
ADM will give Glencore 50 percent in its Barcarena export
terminal in Brazil's Para state, it said on Tuesday, the
Swiss-based company's first foray into Brazilian grain ports.
The companies plan to quadruple the facility's annual
capacity to 6 million tonnes, making it one of the country's
largest grain export terminals.
Terms of the deal and the timeline for expansion were not
disclosed.
The two grains heavyweights hope to tap rising crop
production in northern Brazil, eyeing the upcoming expansion of
the Panama Canal for a more direct route to Asia, industry
analysts said. Northern ports are also easier and cheaper for
exports from northern Mato Grosso, Brazil's top soybean state.
Brazil currently exports the majority of its crops through
southern ports such as Santos and Paranagua, which have become
congested as a result. Investments in better roads in recent
years have opened a path to northern ports.
"The global players are all lining up to participate in what
is expected to be a boom," said Pedro Dejneka, managing partner
with AGR Brasil, a unit of consultancy AgResource Co.
"The pie is plenty large for everyone to participate but
these northern ports need to exist if Brazil wants to expand
production in the next decade" and be competitive globally, he
added.
Accessing Barcarena from Brazil's center-west grain belt
requires trucking over the BR-163 highway to river ports in the
Amazon, where grains are sent by barge to ports for loading into
bulk grain ships.
Rival grain trader Bunge Ltd started shipping out of
Barcarena last year. Cargill Inc has
moved only a small amount of grain on barges deep in the Amazon
to northern ports over the past decade.
Glencore's South American grain port facilities include a
wholly-owned terminal in Bahia Blanca and a joint venture in
Timbues, both in Argentina. Its Brazilian assets include wheat
and sugar mills and a soy processing plant but no port
facilities.
Brazil's ports minister said last year grains shipments
through northern ports could rise from 3 to 4 million tonnes to
15 million tonnes by 2020. Brazil's total corn and soybean
exports are projected to top 65 million tonnes this season.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Sao Paulo;
Editing by James Dalgleish)