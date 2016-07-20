By Karl Plume
| CHICAGO, July 20
CHICAGO, July 20 Two horse owners sued Archer
Daniels Midland Co this week, accusing the U.S. grain
processor and trader of distributing contaminated feed that
sickened or killed several of their horses, according to court
documents seen by Reuters.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Northern
Illinois on Tuesday, alleges that horse feed produced by ADM
Alliance Nutrition Inc was contaminated with monensin, a feed
additive that is poisonous to horses. Plaintiffs have sought
class-action status for their suit.
ADM could not be immediately reached for comment.
Plaintiffs Beth Berarov of Michigan and Annelisa Bindra of
South Carolina said several of their horses died or suffered
weakened heart muscles after consuming feed produced by ADM at
facilities that also make other feed products containing
monensin, an antibiotic used as a growth promoter for beef and
dairy cattle, court documents show.
ADM's equine feed marketing materials and packaging failed
to disclose the risks of cross-contamination, they said.
The plaintiffs are seeking refunds for feed purchased and
damages related to the loss of or injury to their horses. They
are also asking the court to force ADM to change its
manufacturing process or alter the warning label on packaging,
and notify past customers of potential risks.
The case is Beth Berarov and Annelisa Bindra, individually,
and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Archer Daniels
Midland Company and ADM Alliance Nutrition Inc, U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:16-cv-07355.
(Editing by David Gregorio)