By Josephine Mason and Rujun Shen
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Dec 16 Olam International
Ltd will buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa
business for $1.3 billion, catapulting the Singapore-based
commodities firm into the top tier of global suppliers to the
growing chocolate business.
The deal would be Olam's biggest ever and mark a dramatic
turnaround after an attack two years ago on its acquisition and
accounting practices by short-seller Muddy Waters, which forced
it to change strategy while securing help from Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund Temasek.
Earlier this month Olam also said it would pay $176 million
for a U.S. peanut sheller, although the company said both deals
were driven by one-off opportunities and it was unlikely to make
another major acquisition before the end of the financial year
to June 2015.
Olam is grabbing up one of the world's largest processors
and suppliers of cocoa liquor, powder and butter, with eight
factories from the Ivory Coast to Singapore.
The combined entity will make up 16 percent of the world's
total cocoa processing capacity and source over 20 percent of
total bean output, Olam executives told a briefing, and will
compete with industry leaders Barry Callebaut AG and
Cargill Inc.
Olam, hoping to take advantage of a worldwide craving for
chocolate, particularly in emerging markets, expects global
processing capacity to increase by more than 15 percent by the
end of the decade to keep up with demand growth.
Competition has nevertheless intensified over the past
several years in cocoa grinding, which produces butter and
powder to make chocolate bars and drinks, as major players
expand capacity in Asia. Margins have also been squeezed by
soaring, volatile bean prices.
For ADM, the deal comes just months after offloading its
smaller, underperforming chocolate business to rival Cargill
for $440 million.
ADM will redeploy capital to investments with better
potential returns and less volatility than the cocoa business,
or distribute excess capital to shareholders, or a combination
of both, said ADM Chairman and CEO Patricia Woertz.
Olam said the transaction is expected to add to earnings and
be free cash flow positive in the first full year after closing,
although it will see cash flow turn negative and gearing pick up
in the short term.
Olam will finance the purchase, which it expects to close in
the second quarter of next year, through a combination of cash
and existing debt facilities, it said. JPMorgan is its financial
adviser.
