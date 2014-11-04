BRIEF-General Motors says immediate cessation of operations in Venezuela
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
Nov 4 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co reported higher third quarter earnings on Tuesday on strong corn and soybean processing margins, but revenue fell from a year ago.
Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings of $747 million, or $1.14 per share, up from $476 million, or 72 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 81 cents per share, up from 47 cents a year ago. Analysts had expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $18.18 billion, down from $21.39 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)
* Says will pay separation benefits to the workers according to venezuelan law
April 20 Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,280 per ounce as of 0107 GMT. The metal fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, its worst one-day drop in over a month. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,281.30 *