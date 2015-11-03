(Rewrites, adds analyst quote, updates share price)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Nov 3 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland
Co tumbled more than 8 percent on Tuesday after the
agribusiness group reported a lower third-quarter profit due to
weak ethanol margins and slumping North American grain exports.
The decrease in profit, below Wall Street's expectations,
came despite rising global demand for food and ample global
supplies of corn, soybeans and other crops following massive
harvests in North and South America and other key production
areas around the globe.
Chicago-based ADM, one of the world's top producers of
corn-based ethanol, said earnings in its corn processing unit
tumbled 62 percent due to thin margins and high inventories of
the biofuel.
Oilseeds processing profit fell 21 percent in the quarter
while earnings at its agricultural services, ADM's largest
segment in terms of revenue, dipped 3 percent.
The core businesses of ADM and its rivals Bunge Ltd
and Cargill Inc buy, sell, transport, store and
process grains and oilseeds. Margins are typically thin, but
volumes are massive when crop supplies are good and prices are
low, as they currently are.
Lighter-than-normal grain sales by U.S. farmers have hurt
ADM this season, Chief Executive Juan Luciano said. To date,
U.S. growers have sold only about 30 percent of the latest corn
crop and 35 percent of their soybean crop, compared with 45 and
60 percent normally, he said.
Meanwhile, a strong U.S. dollar made crop exports from the
United States less competitive on the world market and also
raised the cost of the dollar-denominated raw materials that ADM
buys and processes in other countries. A weak Brazilian real
triggered active farmer selling in that country, flooding the
global market with cheaper supplies.
"ADM shares are weak, reflecting the third quarter earnings
miss as well as anticipation that fourth-quarter results will
continue to be hampered by slow farmer selling, weak export
demand for U.S. grain and lackluster ethanol profitability,"
said Farha Aslam, an analyst with Stephens Inc.
ADM said that net third-quarter profit tumbled to $252
million, or 41 cents per share, from $747 million, or $1.14 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings fell to 60 cents per
share from 86 cents a year ago. Analysts expected 70 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of ADM were down 8.4 percent at $42.39 on Tuesday and
are off nearly 19 percent from the beginning of the year.
