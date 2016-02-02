BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
CHICAGO Feb 2 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a lower adjusted quarterly profit on lower U.S. exports and weak ethanol margins.
Chicago-based ADM said net fourth-quarter profit, excluding one-time items, fell to 61 cents per share from $1.00 per share a year ago. Analysts had expected 64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Including gains from the sale or revaluation of assets and non-recurring charges, quarterly earnings were $718 million, or $1.19 a share, compared with $701 million, or $1.08 a share, in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.