UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
May 3 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 53.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a commodities rout and lower U.S. grain exports.
The net income attributable to ADM fell to $230 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $493 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $14.38 billion from $17.51 billion.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago)
* Goldman says stocks should normalise if cuts prolonged (Updates with joint Saudi-Iraqi news conference)
May 22 General Electric Co said on Monday that the European Union's competition watchdog is investigating whether the industrial conglomerate provided misleading information during a merger review.