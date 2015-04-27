April 27 Grain-handling and food processing giant Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Monday that it will add soybean crushing flexibility at its plants at Enderlin, North Dakota and Windsor, Ontario.

ADM will add the ability to crush soybeans at Enderlin in addition to canola and sunflower seeds, capitalizing on growing acreage of soybeans in North Dakota, said John McGowan, president of North American oilseeds for Illinois-based ADM, in a statement.

The company will convert a canola-processing line in Windsor to a flexible line that can also process soybeans. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)