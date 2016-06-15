BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
SINGAPORE, June 15 Commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) is raising its stake in Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd to about 22 percent for about S$428.8 million ($316.6 million), according to a stock exchange filing.
ADM agreed to buy about 127 million shares at S$3.3765 per share, the exchange filing late on Tuesday showed. ADM held about a 20 percent stake before the transaction.
The shares are being sold by a firm linked to Wilmar's Executive Deputy Chairman Martua Sitorus.
($1 = 1.3543 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.