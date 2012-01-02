OSLO Jan 2 Norwegian drill- and well service company Archer lowered its fourth-quarter profit guidance, citing weaker-than-expected operations in November, and said its chief executive would depart.

The company now expects its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the mid-$80 million range, below November guidance for a figure in the lower $90 million level, it said in a statement on Sunday.

"Following a slow month of November with lower than expected results in pressure pumping, fourth quarter 2011 operational EBITDA, excluding exceptional items, is now expected to level in the mid-eighties," it said.

It added that Jorgen Rasmussen will "transition out" of his role as group chief executive to pursue other interests and Fredrik Halvorsen will serve as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive until a permanent replacement is found.

The firm also said that in December it entered amended long term credit facility agreement amounting to $1.12 billion, replacing a former facility from August, 2011. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)