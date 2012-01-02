OSLO Jan 2 Norwegian drill- and well
service company Archer lowered its fourth-quarter
profit guidance, citing weaker-than-expected operations in
November, and said its chief executive would depart.
The company now expects its fourth-quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the
mid-$80 million range, below November guidance for a figure in
the lower $90 million level, it said in a statement on Sunday.
"Following a slow month of November with lower than expected
results in pressure pumping, fourth quarter 2011 operational
EBITDA, excluding exceptional items, is now expected to level in
the mid-eighties," it said.
It added that Jorgen Rasmussen will "transition out" of his
role as group chief executive to pursue other interests and
Fredrik Halvorsen will serve as Vice-Chairman and Chief
Executive until a permanent replacement is found.
The firm also said that in December it entered amended long
term credit facility agreement amounting to $1.12 billion,
replacing a former facility from August, 2011.
