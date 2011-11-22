GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off Wall St blues, sterling steady before Brexit talks
OSLO Nov 22 Norwegian drill- and well service company Archer reported July-September earnings below expectations on Tuesday and said it expected a higher profit in the fourth quarter.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items came in at $81.1 million in the quarter, missing analysts' mean forecast for a $87 million profit.
The firm said it would be possible to achieve "significant improvements" through increased utilisation of existing equipment.
"While the board expects EBITDA in the lower $90's million for the fourth quarter, the effect of the implemented actions are expected to start showing results in the first quarter 2012," it said.
Archer was formed this year through the merger of former Seadrill unit, Seawell, and Allis-Chalmers Energy.
