OSLO May 10 Rogers Herndon, Chief Executive of
U.S. oil service firm Quintana Energy Services (QES), partly
owned by Archer, told analysts on Wednesday in Oslo:
** "It (an initial public offering) is a potential
opportunity, but it's one of avenues to go. We don't have a
predetermined path"
** "Consolidations has to occur through the industry, but we
need to access equity markets to consolidate, we can't do that
from private equity"
** "There are quite a bit of oil service IPOs in the
pipeline... but the same people are looking at strategic
alternatives"
** Says while valuation of assets have become more realistic
recently, oil price uncertainty has also increased
** QES provides well drilling services to U.S. onshore shale
producers, and has about 8 percent market share of directional
drilling
** Oslo-listed Archer owns 36 percent of QES after merging
its North America oil service business in 2015
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)