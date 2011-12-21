MELBOURNE Dec 21 Australian private
equity firm Archer Capital has raised A$1.5 billion ($1.5
billion) for its fifth fund, snaring interest from local and
international institutions within just four months, it said on
Wednesday.
"The positive response from investors in such a short
time-frame and difficult market conditions represents a very
good result for the firm," Archer Capital Managing Director
Peter Wiggs said in a statement.
In what has been the best year since 2006 for private equity
deals in Australia, Archer said it invested about A$600 million
in four acquisitions, buying Brownes Foods, Quick Service
Restaurants, V8 Supercars and Healthe Care.
It sold Cellarmasters, MYOB, iNova and Rebel Sport for A$2.5
billion, the four exits together returning 3.2 times their
initial investment.
Weak markets have made companies more amenable to offers and
buyout firms are looking to spend capital that investors
committed years ago, providing scope for more activity.
In the latest deal in the works, Pacific Equity Partners is
in talks to buy Australian cleaning services firm Spotless Group
for A$711 million.
($1 = 0.9923 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)