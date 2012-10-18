Oct 18 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland
Co and Wilmar International Ltd, the world's
largest listed palm oil producer, said on Thursday they
completed regulatory approvals for a partnership in the global
fertilizer and European vegetable oil sectors.
To be based in Rolle, Switzerland, the partnership along
with another in global ocean freight will collaborate on
purchasing and distributing fertilizer globally, and in selling
and marketing vegetable oils and fats in Europe.
"These new partnerships will help strengthen our global
marketing reach, while delivering a best-in-class service to our
customers," ADM Chief Executive Patricia Woertz said in a
statement. "We are confident that synergies with Wilmar will
create a distinctive value."
The two companies have been working together since the
mid-1990s, when they jointly built a network of soybean
processing operations in China, the world's largest importer of
soybeans. ADM owns a 16 percent stake in Wilmar.
The statement did not provide further details.
