BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures enters into long term, follow-on contract with Sikorsky
* CPI Aerostructures- entered into long term, follow-on contract with Sikorsky, to provide structural assemblies and kits for S-92 helicopter program
Oct 19 Oct 19 Archer Daniels Midland Co : * ADM acquires 14.9 percent interest in Graincorp Limited * Source text * Further company coverage
* Amended and restated its IVD test development and component supply agreement with Illumina