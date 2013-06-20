NEW YORK, June 20 Archer Daniels Midland Co
said on Thursday it is in talks to sell its cocoa
business.
"We are currently engaged in discussions about the potential
sale of our cocoa business," a statement said.
Few other details were available, but a move to sell comes
as Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, the world's
largest industrial chocolate maker, finalizes its acquisition of
Petra Foods' cocoa operations, tightening its grip on
the global cocoa market.
ADM is one of the four "ABCD" companies that dominate the
global trade in agricultural goods, alongside Bunge Ltd,
Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.