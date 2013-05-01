* Quarterly earnings miss Wall Street expectations
* ADM managing through tight grain, soy supplies -CEO
* Bunge, Cargill also noted lingering impact from drought
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, May 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co
on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings,
the latest of the world's top grain traders to cite lingering
pain from a historic U.S. drought.
The worst drought in more than half a century last year
devastated the corn harvest in the United States, the world's
top grain producer, and sent grain prices to record highs.
Global grain and soybean supplies remain tight, with buyers
hoping U.S. farmers bring in a large autumn harvest to replenish
inventories.
"We continue to manage through tight U.S. stocks of oilseeds
and grains until the North American harvest," Chief Executive
Patricia Woertz said in a statement.
ADM is one of four large players known as the "ABCD"
companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around
the world. The others are Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc
and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
ADM reported net earnings of $269 million, or 41 cents a
share, for the first quarter ended March 31. That was down from
$399 million, or 60 cents a share, for the same quarter a year
before.
Adjusted earnings per share were 48 cents, down from 78
cents a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected
earnings of 51 cents.
Revenue totaled $21.72 billion, beating Wall Street's
expectations of $21.33 billion.
Rival Bunge last week reported earnings of $170 million for
the first quarter ended March 31, up from $84 million a year
earlier, but warned that crop supplies remained tight. Results
in Bunge's agribusiness sector were down from a year earlier.
Cargill last month said month lingering pressure from the
drought hurt its meat and grain operations, knocking down
earnings for the fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 28 by 42
percent.
TAKEOVER DOWN UNDER
The global grains sector has seen a wave amid intense
competition in recent years as companies scramble to feed
fast-developing countries like China.
GrainCorp Ltd. last week agreed to back a sweetened
A$3.0 billion ($3.1 billion) takeover bid from ADM, ceding
control of Australia's largest independent grains handler after
a six-month courtship.
If successful, the takeover bid, which need regulatory
approval, would boost ADM's international presence and give it
an important foothold in Asian markets.
ADM executives are expected to discuss the deal on a call
with analysts at 5 p.m. CDT (2200 GMT).
ADM shares are up almost 23 percent so far this year,
compared to a 2 percent decline in Bunge shares.