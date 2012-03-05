* Deal for $291 mln in cash
* Archipelago shareholders to get $11.10/shr
* Offer is 23 pct higher than the stock's Friday close
* Shares rise 22 pct
March 5 Education software maker
Archipelago Learning Inc said it would be bought by
privately owned peer Plato Learning for $291 million in cash, as
private equity investors scramble to snap up companies in the
sector.
Cheap valuations and low public market interest is spurring
private equity activity and companies selling
supplemental learning products are seen as attractive targets,
given their strong growth prospects once the economic recovery
gathers pace.
Plato Learning's offer of $11.10 per share is 23 percent
higher than the stock's Friday closing on the Nasdaq.
Archipelago Learning shares were up 22 percent in Monday morning
trade, making them one of the top gainers on the exchange.
Archipelago Learning sells technology products and other
learning aids mainly to K-12 schools -- from kindergarten
through to the end of secondary education.
Companies in the space have been hit by the lack of
education funding to K-12 schools. These schools, which are
heavily dependent on tax collections to fund their buying, are
struggling in a weak U.S. economy.
The deal comes after Plato Learning lost out to Permira
Funds in a takeover battle for Renaissance Learning Inc last
year.
Plato Learning itself was bought by private equity firm
Thoma Bravo for $143 million in 2010.
The combined company base will include over 50,000
schools and 17 million pre-K through adult students, Archipelago
Learning said.
Barclays Capital is the financial adviser for
Archipelago Learning.
Providence Equity Partners, a well-known investor
in the education industry, owns about 47 percent of Archipelago
Learning shares and has entered into a voting agreement in
support of the deal.
The private equity firm bought Archipelago in 2007 along
with the company's founders and management, and then took the
company public in 2009. Providence also acquired education
software company Blackboard for $1.64 billion in 2011.