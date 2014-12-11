Dec 11 Archos SA

* Announces 1,824,000 euros ($2.26 million) capital increase

* Says capital increase by issuance of 1.2 million shares for a price of 1.52 euros per share

* CEO will subscribe for 575,000 shares and chairman will subscribe for 198,000 shares in capital increase

* Says the 427,000 remaining shares to be issued will be subscribed by different managers of Archos

* Board has decided to donate 218,000 shares to CEO

* Board has decided to donate 218,000 shares to CEO

* Says voting rights will double after 2 years which will give management 20 percent of voting rights