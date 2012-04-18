NEW YORK, April 18 Equity Residential,
one of the largest U.S. apartment owners, has been granted a
second extension to submit a bid for 26.5 percent of smaller
rival Archstone, but at a slightly higher minimum price.
Equity Residential said it agreed with Bank of America Corp
and Barclays PLC, who currently own the
Archstone stake, to extend the bid deadline to May 21 from April
19.
It also agreed to a $1.5 billion minimum bid for the
Archstone stake, up from the previously agreed upon minimum bid
of $1.485 billion.
Lehman Brothers Holdings Corp owns the remainder of
Archstone and holds a right of first offer for the stake,
meaning it could still top an Equity Residential bid.
But if Equity Residential bids above the minimum bid price
and the stake is sold to Lehman, Equity Residential said it will
receive an $80 million break-up fee.
Equity Residential said it still has no contractual
obligation to buy the Archstone stake.