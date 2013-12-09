* Founder Ercil was formerly Asia head of Perry Capital
* Raises $1.1 bln, follows $940 mln debut fund
* Opportunities for Asia distressed asset investment growing
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Dec 9 Asia Research & Capital
Management has raised $1.1 billion for its new hedge fund, the
region's biggest launch this year, as investment opportunities
for the distressed asset specialist grow on the back of tighter
credit.
ARCM, founded by Alp Ercil, the former Asia head of New
York-based Perry Capital, has become one of the largest hedge
fund companies in the region. Its debut fund raised $940 million
and was the biggest launch in the region for 2012.
The Hong Kong-based firm has fully invested Fund I assets, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said, adding that
the full $1.1 billion for Fund II came from the same set of
investors the firm had in the first fund.
Bill Wong, the hedge fund's chief operating officer,
declined to comment. The source declined to be identified as the
information was private.
ARCM's new fund launch comes at a time when investors in
Asia are preparing for a slowdown, led by China's downshifting
of its economy and the popping of various credit bubbles across
the region as the prospect of the Federal Reserve tapering its
stimulus nears.
"The market hasn't really discounted the impact of rising
interest rates. So as an opportunity, distressed debt could be
interesting next year," said Shinya Deguchi, an analyst at Hong
Kong-based family office Star Magnolia Capital.
Distressed investing is a high risk, high reward game but in
Asia, risks and rewards can be greater as price swings tend to
be more volatile than other parts of the world. The 1998 Asia
financial crisis and the post 2000 Internet bust proved to be
fertile ground for distressed investing in the region.
INDUSTRY TURNAROUND
ARCM's capital-raising success also underscores how pension
funds and endowments tend to prefer investing with bigger firms.
It takes net flows into Asian hedge funds to more than $10
billion this year, signalling a turnaround for the industry that
had seen net outflows worth more than $4 billion last year, data
from Eurekahedge showed.
With more than $2 billion under management, ARCM becomes one
of less than 30 hedge fund firms in Asia of that size,
Eurekahedge said.
Unlike Fund I, which was a three-year fund with a provision
for a one-year extension, ARCM's Fund II is a five-year fund,
making it more like a private equity fund.
Both funds get to charge performance fees only when
investment gains are realised, making their fee structure unique
in the hedge fund world, but which aligns the fund manager's
interests with those of investors.
Ercil launched his investment firm last year after Perry
Capital decided to shut its operations in the region in October
2011 to focus on the U.S. and European markets. Ercil worked at
Perry Capital for more than 10 years.
(Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty and Stephen Aldred;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)