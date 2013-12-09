(Removes extraneous word from headline)
HONG KONG Dec 9 Asia Research & Capital
Management (ARCM) has raised $1.1 billion for its new hedge
fund, the region's biggest launch this year, and helping the
firm to double its assets, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
ARCM, founded by Alp Ercil, the former Asia head of New
York-based Perry Capital, has become one of the largest hedge
fund companies in the region, underscoring how pension funds and
endowments prefer to invest with bigger firms.
Its debut fund raised $940 million and was the biggest
launch in the region for 2012.
The Hong Kong-based firm, which focuses on distressed
investment opportunities in credit and equities in the
Asia-Pacific region, has fully invested Fund I assets, the
source said, adding that the full $1.1 billion for Fund II came
from the same set of investors the firm had in the first fund.
Bill Wong, the hedge fund's chief operating officer,
declined to comment. The source declined to be identified as the
information was private.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina
Gibbs)