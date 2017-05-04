May 4 Specialty metals maker Arconic Inc
said on Thursday it nominated two director candidates
for election to its board of at the company's 2017 annual
meeting.
Arconic's nominees are former Boeing Commercial Airplanes
President and CEO Jim Albaugh and Air Force retired General
Janet Wolfenbarger.
The company which is in the midst of a proxy fight with
Elliott Management, said it had previously offered to appoint
two of Elliott's nominees to the board, but the hedge fund
rejected its offer.
In a separate letter, Arconic also urged its shareholders to
choose "strong Arconic governance over questionable Elliott
tactics".
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)