NEW YORK Feb 1 Arconic Inc Chief
Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge
fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's
performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp
AA.N>.
"I'm very happy that it's doing so well," Kleinfeld told
CNBC in an interview the day after Elliott launched a proxy
fight against the company, nominating five directors for its
board..
"Let the facts speak," Kleinfeld added, referring to the
performance of Alcoa and Arconic's shares since the spinoff late
last year.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)