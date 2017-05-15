May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders
of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of
activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.
Negotiations between Elliott and Arconic to avoid a proxy
contest broke down shortly after the resignation last month of
Arconic Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, following a
letter he sent to Elliott founder Paul Singer that was deemed as
inappropriate.
"As the dissident has already achieved its explicitly stated
primary goal (of removing Klaus from Arconic), the need to
support all four dissident nominees seems less urgent," ISS said
in its recommendation.
ISS recommended that the two Elliott nominees that Arconic
shareholders should support are Chris Ayers and Elmer Doty.
The shareholder vote on Arconic's board directors is
scheduled for May 25.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)