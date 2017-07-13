FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arconic is sued in U.S. over fatal London tower fire
July 13, 2017 / 9:29 PM

Arconic is sued in U.S. over fatal London tower fire

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Extensive damage is seen to the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a disastrous fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain June 16, 2017.Hannah McKay/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A shareholder of Arconic Inc (ARNC.N) has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company of defrauding shareholders in connection with its having supplied cladding panels used at Grenfell Tower, the London high-rise where dozens of people died last month in a fatal fire.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Michael Brave said shareholders suffered losses as a result of Arconic's failure to properly disclose its use of the "highly flammable" panels.

Arconic said on June 26 it would stop sales of the cladding panels in question for use in high-rise buildings.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

