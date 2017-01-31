(Adds details of results, CEO comment, Elliott Management
statements)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Jan 31 Activist investor Elliott
Management Corp on Tuesday launched a proxy fight against
Arconic Inc, which makes engineered metal parts for the
aerospace, automotive and other industries, campaigning for the
ouster of the company's chief executive and saying it had a plan
to boost the company's performance.
The news came after Arconic reported a quarterly net loss
following the market close, caused by charges related to the
company's separation from Alcoa Corp last November and
said cost-cutting would help it boost margins in 2017.
Elliott, which manages funds that own 10.5 percent of common
stock and equivalents of Arconic, has nominated five independent
candidates to the board.
In a presentation Elliott said it could improve Arconic's
valuation to at least between $33 and $54 per share. The stock
closed at $22.79 on Tuesday.
"We believe a change in CEO is needed for the Company to
sustainably create maximum shareholder value," the presentation
says.
Elliott said it had engaged Larry Lawson, formerly CEO of
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, as a consultant and
that it believes he should be a leading candidate for CEO of
Arconic.
New York-based Arconic said tax valuation allowance charges
related to the split with Alcoa, plus restructuring and other
costs were behind its fourth-quarter loss.
Alcoa retained the company's legacy aluminum, alumina and
bauxite smelting business, while Arconic focused on higher-end
aluminum and titanium alloys used in planes and cars.
Arconic shares fell 2 percent in after-hours trading.
"In 2017 we are squarely focused on operational
improvements, margin expansion, and capital efficiency to drive
shareholder returns," CEO Klaus Kleinfeld said in a statement.
"We will continue to cut cost through productivity and corporate
overhead reduction."
The company said on Monday that Kleinfeld had the unanimous
support of its board of directors despite reports some
shareholders wanted to oust him.
When asked about those efforts, Kleinfeld said that Alcoa
shareholders have seen returns of 21 percent since the split in
November and Arconic shares have gained roughly 19 percent.
"It's clearly been very successful in unleashing value," he
said.
Arconic said it expects revenue in the first quarter to
range from $2.8 billion to $3 billion, and full-year 2017
revenue to be between $11.8 billion and $12.4 billion.
This would be flat to down versus revenue of $12.4 billion
in 2016 and 2015.
Analysts have predicted full-year revenue for Arconic of
$12.1 billion.
The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.2
billion, or $2.88 per share. Adjusted for one-time items, the
company reported net income for the quarter of $71 million or 12
cents per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share on an
adjusted basis of 13 cents.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bill Rigby and Sandra
Maler)