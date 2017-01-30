Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that
Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous
support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from
some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for
a leadership change.
Arconic, which makes engineered metal parts for aerospace
and other industries, was spun off from Alcoa less than three
months ago. Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said in
November it had amassed a 10 percent stake in Arconic and
believes the stock is "dramatically undervalued."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Sandra Maler)