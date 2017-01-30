Jan 30 Arconic Inc's several biggest
shareholders are pressing the company to remove Chief Executive
Klaus Kleinfeld, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
This comes months after metals company Alcoa Inc split into
two companies, Alcoa Corp and Arconic, in November.
The shareholders are unhappy with Alcoa Inc's performance
and blame Kleinfeld, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2kGNlS0)
Arconic did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)