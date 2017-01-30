(Adds statement of board support for CEO)
Jan 30 Some of Arconic Inc's biggest
shareholders are pressing the company to remove Chief Executive
Klaus Kleinfeld, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The push comes less than three months after Alcoa Inc split
into two entities, Alcoa Corp - the legacy raw aluminum
maker - and Arconic, its metal parts business.
The shareholders are unhappy with Alcoa Inc's performance
and blame Kleinfeld for the company's spending and history of
missed forecasts prior to the split, among other complaints, the
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2kGNlS0).
The shareholder pressure on Arconic also comes after
activist investor Elliott Management Corp disclosed a 10 percent
stake in the company last November, saying the stock is
"dramatically undervalued."
Arconic said in statements on Monday that Kleinfeld had the
"unanimous support" of Arconic's board and that his strategy of
separating Alcoa has been "highly successful."
"Management has been relentless in driving costs down and
productivity up, taking $4.4 billion of cost out of Alcoa Inc
from the time Mr. Kleinfeld joined, through separation," Arconic
said.
Elliott first invested in Alcoa in 2015, and struck a deal
with the company prior to the spin-off, which avoided a proxy
fight and allowed three Elliott-supported directors to serve on
both companies' boards.
That agreement, struck in February 2016, was a one-year
truce between the two sides, which is now expiring.
Alcoa Inc's split had come at a time when aluminum prices
hovered around historic lows.
Arconic, which provides aluminum and titanium alloys used in
planes and cars, will report quarterly results on Tuesday. The
deadline for nominating shareholders to the company's board is
Feb. 5.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty, Alwyn Scott and Arunima
Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)